Love Island's Paige Turley looked so different when she auditioned for Britain's Got Talent

It has been revealed that Love Island contestant Paige Turley once competed in Britain's Got Talent, and the 22-year-old looked so different! The official Instagram page for the hit ITV show shared a snap of the budding singer on Monday, revealing that she was a contestant on the talent show in 2012. The then 14-year-old Paige performed a version of Birdy's Skinny Love.

Fans flocked to the comment section of the post to express their disbelief. One wrote: "OMG! I didn't know it was her!" Another added: "Did not realise it was here! Loved her on BGT."

It seems Paige has many showbiz connections, and has also told viewers that she once dated megastar Lewis Capaldi. On Tuesday, the Scottish hitmaker spoke for the first time about ex-girlfriend Paige's Love Island appearance, admitting he had no idea she was going on the show, but joked that if she wins he wants a share of the winnings. Speaking on New Zealand show The Edge, Lewis said: "The prize is like £50,000 and I'll be like, 'Well listen. They asked you to go on it, right. I'm not saying I'm the reason but also… slide me two grand!’"

He added: "She never told me she was going on it. That would have been a nice heads up. But fair play and good luck to her. I'll be watching it – like, 'Go on Paige, come on.' When she's on a date with a boy, I'll be like, 'Come on, kiss him.' I hope she wins." Lewis concluded: "I've known her for years. 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out. It was a very amicable breakup."

Asked how she thought her famous ex would react to her being on Love Island, Paige revealed: "I think Lewis will find the fact I'm on the show funny. You never know, he might even vote. Me and Lewis are still very, very friendly. You've seen his social media. He's a very witty, funny guy, so he'll probably make a total joke about it."

