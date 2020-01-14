Lewis Capaldi has spoken for the first time about ex-girlfriend Paige Turley's appearance on Love Island. The Scottish singer admitted he had no idea Paige was going on the show, but joked that if the 22-year-old wins he wants a share of the winnings. Speaking on New Zealand show The Edge, Lewis said: "The prize is like £50,000 and I'll be like, 'Well listen. They asked you to go on it, right. I'm not saying I'm the reason but also… slide me two grand!’"

Lewis Capaldi's ex-girfriend Paige Turley has entered the Love Island villa

The 23-year-old continued: "She never told me she was going on it. That would have been a nice heads up. But fair play and good luck to her. I'll be watching it – like, 'Go on Paige, come on.' When she's on a date with a boy, I'll be like, 'Come on, kiss him.' I hope she wins." Lewis concluded: "I've known her for years. 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out. It was a very amicable breakup."

MORE: Inside Love Island couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's stylish London home

It has been reported that Lewis wrote his hit Number One track Someone You Loved about Paige. The former couple ended their romance after Paige had a fling with one of Lewis's close friends, Garry Greig. Lewis has kept tight-lipped over the identity of the woman who inspired the song. But he previously revealed: "I met a lady. She was very nice. I loved her. I loved the look of her and I love how she spoke. We dated for a year and a half, then she left me. Then I wrote an album about it and I still think about it every day."

VIDEO: Have a look round the Love Island villa with Laura Whitmore

Asked how she thought her famous ex would react to her being on Love Island, Paige revealed: "I think Lewis will find the fact I'm on the show funny. You never know, he might even vote. Me and Lewis are still very, very friendly. You've seen his social media. He's a very witty, funny guy, so he'll probably make a total joke about it."