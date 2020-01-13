Amber Gill has responded to fans who believed that she was in a relationship with her fellow 2019 Love Island contestant, Ovie Soko. The reigning champion of Love Island sparked rumours that she was dating Ovie after responding to a tweet from the clothing brand MISSPAP, which read: "This year's boys are cute, but BRING BACK OVIE #LoveIsland." Retweeting the message, she replied: "Excuse me?"

Amber confirmed that she and Ovie were just friends

Fans were immediately delighted, believing that Amber was hinting that she was in a relationship with the fan favourite Islander. One person replied: "Please tell me you’ve finally collected him," while another added: "SO WHAT EXACTLY ARE YOU SAYING RN AMBER????" The reality show star was quick to shut down the rumours, and posted a follow-up tweet which read: "Looool guys I meant because I'm MISSPAP's brand ambassador I should be their favourite not Ovie... You lot are like pushy parents DROPPPPP IT."

READ: Caroline Flack breaks her silence as new series of Love Island gets underway

WATCH: Laura Whitmore gives a tour of the Love Island villa

Amber recently opened up about her time on the show, admitting that she had lied on her application to make herself sound more interesting. She explained: "As far as my opinions go on the Islanders, it is hard to say because I don't want to form an opinion yet because I was saying all sorts of madness in my VT. So I wouldn't want anyone to judge me for that – even though that is what it's there for. I'm sure I said I have never been rejected... or something like that which was [a] full-on lie but I wanted to sound interesting." Amber soon backtracked, adding: "Well not a lie but I've never been rejected because I've never made the first move loool."

READ: Love Island twins Jess and Eve looked so different with auburn hair before their transformation

The winter edition of Love Island kicked off on Sunday night, where 12 contestants who are single and ready to mingle were revealed. Among the beautiful singletons are Rochelle Humes' younger sister Sophie Piper, a 21-year-old medical PA from Essex, and 20-year-old twins Eve and Jess Gale from London, who are both students and VIP hostesses.