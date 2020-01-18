Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has paid a gushing tribute to her boyfriend Joe Parker after reaching a new milestone in their relationship. The actress, who plays Emma Brooker in the soap, revealed that she and Joe are taking the next big step in their romance by moving in together! Sharing a series of loved-up snaps from her time with Joe so far, Alexandra penned on Instagram: "GSA Grad Ball 2015 - We were just friends, two years later we were a couple, now two years together, he’s moving in!"

She added: "So many exciting events and adventures already and still so many more to come! @joeparker45 We have such a laugh! Love you massively! So excited for all the laughs, date nights, lazy days, long walks and chicken wings we want! There were too many picis to choose from but here are some of the biggies!" Alexandra's followers were quick to share in her excitement, with one commenting: "Aww this is super cute! Excited for you both! Congratulations! Xxx." Another added: "Beautiful couple. Lots of love, health and happiness to you!"

The actress first appeared in Corrie in 2018

Alexandra first appeared in Corrie in April 2018 and her character has been at the centre of a huge storyline in which it was revealed that Steve McDonald, played by Simon Gregson, is her biological father. The actress admitted that she was nervous about joining the hit soap at first – because her mother was worried she'd "ruin" it. She said at the time: "She was worried I was going to ruin her favourite show for her. But after the first episode she watched it and she was like: 'Oh actually no, I like it, you haven’t ruined it, you’re good.'"

