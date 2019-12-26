Inside Coronation Street's celebrities' Christmases: Kym Marsh, Lucy Fallon, Brooke Vincent, more

It's been a busy festive period for some of our favourite stars on Coronation Street. And as we prepare to sit down to the Boxing Day episode, we're taking a look at what the celebs have been up to while we've been eating turkey and Christmas pud, and tuning into a gripping Weatherfield drama!

Kym Marsh

Christmas has been a family time for Kym - she shared an adorable snap on Christmas eve of her daughter Polly lying excitedly on her bed as she prepared for the big man in red to visit her home and fill her stocking with pressies. But on Christmas Day it was her big girl, Emilie Cunliffe, 22, who stole the show with her fantastic voice. Sharing the below video on Boxing day, Kym wrote, "My beautiful daughter @emilieecunliffe.x serenading us last night. I just love her voice and I’m so very proud!!!" We're not surprised - it sounds fantastic Emilie!

Brooke Vincent

A very special first Christmas for Brooke, her boyfriend Kean and their tiny bundle of joy Mexx who is only a month old. While Brooke didn't share many festive snaps of her festive celebrations, she did give us the sweet sneak peek at her Christmas home decor, when she posted a photograph of her sitting under the Christmas tree - complete with a special bauble emblazoned with the letter M - for her little boy.

Lucy Fallon

Proud Auntie Lucy shared a glorious snap of two of her nephews on Christmas day clearly having a brilliant time. "My babies minus Franklin at Christmas 🎄 Christmas is so so special with my little sprogs. P.s Arthur is such a mood," she wrote in the caption to the cute picture. She was enjoying the day at her sister Laura's house and since baby Franklin wasn't in the snap, he was probably having a little nap!

Julia Goulding

We've yet to have a peek at Julia's grand new bundle of joy but one thing we know is that little Franklin is less than a month old so there's no doubt Julia and husband Ben had their hands full this Christmas. They did interrupt their festive season to give us this pretty picture of a frosty country walk, just before their little boy came into their lives. We hope the three of them had the best first Christmas ever.

