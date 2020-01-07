Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has opened up about her recent health scare, which saw her step away from her latest role. Opening up to Lorraine Kelly on Tuesday's show, the 26-year-old revealed she was forced to pull out of playing Tinkerbell in the pantomime production of Peter Pan as she fainted between various shows. "I was feeling a bit under the weather but knowing me, I just powered through, didn't think about it," she shared. "I was feeling off, sick and stumbly and I thought, 'This is weird.'"

Katie McGlynn has opened up about her recent health scare

"I just feel really spaced out," she added. "In between shows, I fainted. [It was] all a bit of a blur, it was very dramatic." On one occasion, the actress woke up in hospital in her Tinkerbell costume, "There was an ambulance. I don't remember that," she explained. "I just remember waking up in A&E in my Tinkerbell. The doctor put it down to exhaustion and being ill but I had a virus. I needed bed rest and I went to the doctor again and he said I needed one to two weeks. But I hate having a day off work. I don't sit well with it. So this was really tough for me. I loved everyone there."

MORE: Alex Jones debuts stunning hair transformation as she returns to The One Show

The actress was playing Tinkerbell in the panto production of Peter Pan

Katie, who is famous for playing Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, went on to open up about her decision to leave the ITV soap. "I just think I'd hit a time in my life where I felt a bit lost," she confessed. "I'd been at Corrie for a while and I just thought, 'Where can we go?' and they said about the storyline initially and they said they weren't sure how to end it and I said, 'I think it should be a very sad ending because I know people do survive, but a lot of people don't.' I think some soaps sugarcoat it a lot... and I just wanted to make it real."

MORE: Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin forced to defend herself live on air

"I've learnt so, so much and I've got so many memories but the main thing that I am going to miss is the people," she continued. "It's such a big family. I do miss everyone." On the prospect of going into reality TV, Katie added: "I'd never say never because I think it's an amazing opportunity to learn all those things, but just for me to be totally out of my comfort zone. I love doing acting, I like playing other people so to be myself on TV doing all these weird and wonderful things, I'm not sure."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.