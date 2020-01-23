White House Farm: Jeremy Bamber claims this is what really happened to the family dog Fans were outraged after the family dog was put down on White House Farm

White House Farm viewers were left devastated on Wednesday night after the murdered family's pet dog was put down following their deaths by the request of Jeremy Bamber, who was eventually convicted of murdering five of his family members. The convict, who is currently incarcerated in HM Prison Wakefield in Yorkshire, has been kept informed of the ITV show, and someone has tweeted on his behalf about what he claims 'really' happened.

His Twitter account read: "#WhiteHouseFarm to put facts straight. Crispy, June's dog and Bruce, the farm dog we put in the care of a vet. Bruce was rehomed to another farm very quickly however no one would take Crispy. The VET recommended he be put to sleep."

The death of poor Crispy triggered a strong reaction from fans of the show, who took to Twitter to discuss the sad moment. One person wrote: "Jeremy Bamber really is a piece of [expletive]. Not only for murdering his family, but also for having that poor dog euthanised when there was nothing wrong with it!" Another person added: "I don't care if he did it or not - life in prison seems reasonable for putting that dog to sleep for no reason. #WhiteHouseFarm." A third person referenced the book, writing: "#whitehousefarm it says in the book that Bamber had the dog put down because it would always growl at him. Probably because it had seen what he'd done! If he was innocent or in any way kind he would have kept the poor thing."

Jeremy has previously called the TV show, which looks at the events surrounding the murders, a "disgrace". Speaking to East Anglian Daily Times, he said: "The ITV drama is a disgrace. It is being broadcast in the middle of a judicial review and is likely to interfere with the CPS being able to pursue the option of a retrial. It is promoted as 'a drama' as Carol Ann Lee's book that it's based upon is, for the most part, simply made up."