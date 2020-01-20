Love Island is starting to heat up and shows no sign of stopping, as Monday's episode will see a new bombshell Islander head into the villa to cause a stir. Rebecca Gormley will strut into the South African pad, much to the surprise of the fellow occupants, during the boys vs girls dancing challenge, but will heads be turned, or will she be mugged off? Hurry up 9pm so we can find out! But if you're wanting to find out more about Rebecca before she makes her entrance, then fear not as we have all the info you need to know…

Love Island is getting a new contestant

Who is Rebecca?

Rebecca is a carer and part-time model from Newcastle. The 21-year-old even has a couple of titles to her name: she won the Miss Newcastle competition in 2018, and even came sixth in the Miss England 2019 competition. Given that Rebecca works as a carer, it's clear that she's a very giving and compassionate person and also, according to her Instagram, involves herself in a number of charitable projects. Rebecca describes herself as fun, outgoing and a nine out of ten.

Rebecca, 21, is from Newcastle

What is she looking for?

In her pre-villa interview, Rebecca said that she likes a "Jack the lad." She continued: "He's got to be the centre of attention, easy to get along with, and someone who gets involved with the chat." The Geordie also said that her celebrity crush is Christian Grey. "He's a man who knows what he wants," she stated.

FIRST LOOK: A bombshell Islander makes an appearance

Anyone in particular?

A few of the Islanders have already caught Rebecca's eye. The model revealed that she has her eye on Connagh (aka Connor with a G), Callum and Mike. And on how far she's prepared to go to get her man? "As far as I need to go," she said. We just love the drama!

Rebecca has her eye on Connagh

What else?

As well as Rebecca's bombshell entrance, Monday's episode is set to be a good one as Leanne and Mike go on their first official date. On the date, the former police officer from London admits to his date: "For me, getting to know someone, I'm always thinking possibly long-term. Eventually I'm going to think, is it going to go somewhere?"

Mike and Leanne go on their first date in Monday's episode

Luckily, the feeling is mutual for Leanne as she replies: "I've probably got to start thinking more long-term. You are very kind, understanding… I feel like I see potential." We're not crying you are…

