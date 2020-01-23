Carpool Karaoke fans shocked after it's revealed James Corden doesn't drive the car At least he has more time to sing this way!

A fan of The Late, Late Show's popular segment Carpool Karaoke was shocked to discover that James Corden doesn't actually drive the car at all, despite appearing to do so on the show. For safety reasons, the car is instead on a mechanism to pull it along, with someone else driving the vehicle. An eagle-eyed passer-by spotted James filming with Justin Bieber, and shared the clip on Twitter, writing: "Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!"

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

Fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "It should be CARPULL KARAOKE," while another added: "I'm always wondering how safe it is, how did the police didn't pull them over, I thought they had police cars to guard them in front and back and some [quiet] street to do the shoot. I never thought that they pull the car." However, others thought that the relevation was somewhat obvious, with one writing: "Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don't *actually* need a ride."

READ: Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne talks reuniting with cast for show's Christmas special

James doesn't actually drive the car

Some fans pointed out that this wasn't always the case, as James had previously been photographed filming the segment while driving. One fan shared a photo of One Direction waving from James' car, writing: "Y’all when I saw One Direction filming Carpool Karaoke James was actually driving." Another added: "Strange, I saw him filming Carpool Karaoke with Chance the Rapper in September, definitely driving there." Driving or not, James has welcomed countless stars to join in on Carpool Karaoke, including Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Adele.

READ: Barbra Streisand is on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden – see the sneak peek!