Mathew Horne has opened up about returning to work with James Corden on the set of Gavin and Stacey for the show's first episode, and joked that he was relieved to hear that the incredibly successful chat show host has "got some work". The pair, who were rumoured to have had a fall out a few years ago, play best friends Gavin and Smithy on the popular sitcom.

Chatting at a Q&A, Mathew told HELLO! and other reporters: "I first heard [about the Christmas special] from Ruth, it was Ruth who asked me. My initial reaction was relief because I just thought, 'Thank God James has got some work!' I was just so worried for him and that he just wouldn't be able to eat. So my thoughts went out to him, first and foremost. Then the nerves kicked in… I was just very, very anxious. Even after reading the script and thinking it was brilliant, I have to say at this point my instant reaction to watching it, I think that's the best episode we've ever done."

He continued: "You want to deliver what's a fantastic script and the nerves built up and built up… then I think after day one of filming it all settled down because we realised it was going to happen with all of the love that it had before… We did have the best time doing it." He previously opened up about their rumoured feud, telling The Sunday Post: "The truth is that there was never any rift and everything is fine. James and I have always been friends and we always will be. I talk to him quite a bit given the time zones and it was great to see him and be acting with him again." Watch the trailer for the show here...

