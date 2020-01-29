Queer Eye star Tan France has been in many emotional situations with the Netflix makeover show, but we don't think we've ever seen him as emotional as he was on his new show Next in Fashion. The TV presenter and fashion designer became choked up when announcing which contestant was leaving the show during one of the new episodes, and opened up about why he was so touched by the moment.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, he explained: "The reason why it made me so emotional was I was trying to explain to the contestants and we are designers, I used to be designer and a struggling designer, and Alexa is a designer also. We know the pressure of this game just as well as any other designers so it's not like we're coming from a position where we're letting them go without any great concern – it was hard letting people go knowing that they are so dedicated to what they do. This really does affect their life, it's not just a competition, and it's not just a show. As I started speaking about it, it did make me very emotional."

He continued: "It took me right back to all of the feelings that I used to feel. I went through a great period of depression, I'm not somebody who struggles with depression ordinarily but a design business can do that to you. You really question yourself and your position in the world, so that one really affected me… It was hard. It was hard deliberating every episode because it's not just a case of well, that stuff wasn't pretty this episode, it was like we're about to break somebody's dream." Alexa added: "It's knowing that’s a life changing amount of money of opportunity and it's tough."

