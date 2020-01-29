Janette Manrara has uploaded a video capturing the moment that the stars of Strictly discovered the show had won at the 2020 National Television Awards. Janette and her colleagues are currently on the road on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, and on Tuesday they took to the stage in Dublin to perform to the crowds who had gathered in the 3Arena. But in the middle of the show, host Stacey Dooley had a very special announcement to make. "Listen, very quickly, just while I've got you," she can be heard saying to the competitors on stage. "Strictly have just won a National Television Award!" The dancers can be seen jumping about and cheering as they celebrate their success, before coming together for a big group hug.

The moment Strictly stars were told live on stage about their NTA win

"The moment we found out we’ve won an NTA! THANK YOU to everyone that voted for us!" Janette wrote. "We are buzzing! Wow! Such a great moment for us! @bbcstrictly really is the BEST show on telly! But that is because of the INCREDIBLE TEAM we have!! Truly the best in the business! #Celebrating #WeWon."

Strictly Come Dancing was awarded the Best Talent Show award for the fifth year in a row. Host Tess Daly paid tribute to her late former showbiz colleague Bruce Forsyth, whose name now adorns one of the awards. "Bruce was show business and his memory lives on," she said. Claudia Winkleman, who replaced Bruce as Tess's on-screen partner, joked that they would be celebrating the win with "crisps and tequila".

