After his triumphant stint on Strictly Come Dancing, champion Kelvin Fletcher is now gearing up for the live nationwide tour. The former Emmerdale star has been partnered up with professional Janette Manrara, who has stepped in for his original partner Oti Mabuse. Appearing on Tuesday's Lorraine, the actor explained that although he was "sad" to see Oti go, he has been relishing being back on the dancefloor with Janette. "It's been a whirlwind, from starting back in September to coming in as a replacement like I did," he explained.

"I had an amazing experience on the show with Oti and obviously we went onto win, who’d have thought that? This is something very new and I've got a new partner in Janette." He added: "I'm sad to see Oti go and busy doing the Greatest Dance. I am absolutely delighted to get a partner like Janette, who I've become quite close to the last few months anyway whilst we were filming for the show and managed to hang out quite a bit. She's great as are all the other pros. I've been gifted with little Janette and we are really enjoying our time together and I just can't wait."

Asked about winning the show, Kelvin replied: "It has been such a privilege to be here, I think this show represents everything that's amazing with this country. I think the people personify what is great and it's just been an absolute privilege." In September, the dad-of-two was drafted in last-minute as a replacement for Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who had injured himself.

Meanwhile, last week, Janette revealed that she was very "nervous" about dancing with the 2019 winner - and all because his pro partner Oti set the bar extremely high. She confessed: "I'm now on my way to my first rehearsal with Kelvin Fletcher. The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019. The champ! I'm so nervous but I'm so excited. Oti you are big shoes to fill, big personality to fill. I love her and I love him and I can't wait. I hope that we make her proud on the tour, and Kelvin, bring it!"

Although Janette has partnered up with Kelvin for the tour due to Oti's commitment to series two of The Greatest Dancer, the original couple will later take to the dancefloor again. The pair are set to perform at a very special event with Imagine Cruising in New York in June.

