Janette Manrara didn't have the best start to the Strictly Come Dancing live tour. The TV favourite has revealed that she forgot a very important item on her packing list as she prepared to hit the road – her passport! Taking to Instagram in her typical good humour, the American beauty shared a photo of a quote that read: "All you need is a passport," with the word "love" crossed out.

Janette explained: "Heading off on tour w/ @strictlycomedancinglive today! So excited! However, started the day right by having to turn back around home because I left my passport! Haha! Travelling a couple of times this year by plane & will definitely need it! So excited to hit the road!!! #StrictlyLiveTour."

WATCH: Janette and husband Aljaz Skorjanec open up about their love story

Her fans were quick to relate to her post, including her fellow Strictly pro friends Luba Mushtuk and Katya Jones. "Ahahaha this is so appropriate!!" Katya replied, while Luba simply posted a string of crying laughing emojis. One fan wrote: "There's always something you forget. Lucky you remembered! You're gonna be great on the tour. Have a fab time." Another replied: "See you in Dublin! You'll definitely need your passport."

Janette, who was partnered with Will Bayley in the 2019 series, has been paired up with Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher on the tour, while his former pro partner Oti Mabuse takes part in The Greatest Dancer. Janette and Kelvin kept fans updated as they rehearsed for the tour, with the dancer telling her fans on Instagram: "He's so much fun, he's so funny, he's so good. Yeah, we're absolutely loving it. The group numbers are amazing, so you guys are in for a treat. Tomorrow will be the first day we do a full run through of the whole show. So it's going to be a really exciting day tomorrow."

Janette is dancing with Strictly champ Kelvin Fletcher on the tour

She had previously admitted she was "nervous" about dancing with Kelvin, saying: "The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019. The champ! I'm so nervous but I'm so excited. Oti you are big shoes to fill, big personality to fill. I love her and I love him and I can't wait. I hope that we make her proud on the tour, and Kelvin, bring it!"

