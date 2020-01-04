Janette Manrara has expressed her concerns about partnering with Kelvin Fletcher for this year's Strictly Come Dancing live tour. The professional dancer revealed on her Instagram Stories on Saturday that she is very "nervous" about dancing with the 2019 winner – and all because his pro partner Oti Mabuse set the bar extremely high! Revealing she was heading to her first day of rehearsals with the former Emmerdale star, Janette confessed: "I'm now on my way to my first rehearsal with Kelvin Fletcher. The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019. The champ! I'm so nervous but I'm so excited. Oti you are big shoes to fill, big personality to fill. I love her and I love him and I can't wait. I hope that we make her proud on the tour, and Kelvin, bring it!"

Janette and Kelvin smashed their first day of rehearsals

Janette later updated her fans on how her rehearsals with Kelvin were progressing – and Oti might find it hard to hear. Admitting Kelvin hasn't lost his touch over the Christmas break, she delightfully gushed: "Guys, he's doing good. He's learned both (routines) already Oti... one hour!" Kelvin cheekily added: "What were we doing for 13 hour days?" in reference to his long rehearsal days with Oti during the 2019 series.

Janette and Kelvin are dancing together on the Strictly 2020 live tour

While Janette may be partnering with Kelvin for the tour due to Oti's commitment on series two of The Greatest Dancer, it doesn't mean their time dancing together is over. Oti revealed on Instagram on New Year's Day that the dynamic duo will be taking to the dancefloor again later this year – and in New York City, no less!

The dancer posted a photo of her and former Emmerdale actor Kelvin posing together, smiling, with the Manhattan skyline (including the Statue of Liberty) visible in the background. She captioned the image: "Team Floti on @imaginecruising. I’m very excited to announce that I will be teaming up with my dance partner again, @kelvin_fletcher for a very special event with Imagine Cruising in New York on the 13th June."

Kelvin and Oti won Strictly 2019

Oti went on to explain: "This exclusive event is the start of a holiday of a lifetime which will see you fly to New York for 3 nights where you will join us for a dance extravaganza! We will lead you through a day of dancing, fine dining, glitz and glamour! Before you embark on a 7-night full-board transatlantic cruise onboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 back to Southampton. Click the link in my bio for more information and we will see you in the Big Apple! #imaginiecruising #imaginewow #imagineonelife #kelvinotinyc."

