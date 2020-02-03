Meet Netflix’s The Stranger cast - from Richard Armitage to Jennifer Saunders

Netflix's new series The Stranger is the show of the moment, which fans admitting to binge-watching the entire mystery drama - where a total stranger creates chaos by telling people intimate details about their loved ones - all in one go. In the first episode, Adam (Richard Armitage) is told that his wife faked her pregnancy, causing him to lose faith in his relationship before his wife mysteriously disappears. The British drama has a brilliant cast, so find out more about them here...

Richard Armitage - Adam Price

Richard has had a seriously impressive film and television career, having starred in The Hobbit, Strike Back, North & South and Hannibal. He rose to fame after starring as Guy of Gisborne in the BBC drama Robin Hood. He is also an Olivier Award nominee for his role in The Crucible as John Proctor.

Speaking about his role in The Stranger, he told BT TV: "There were things that weren't in the book and things that were in the book, and rather than trying to be to block out what shouldn't be there, I just let it all be there, and just focus on the parts of the story that the TV series is going to capture. There was also some personal stuff in there as well, like I'd written some biography things that came out of my own life that sort of found their way into the script somehow. And so it was kind of tailored to me."

Dervla Kirwan - Corrine Price

Dervla is best known for her roles in Goodnight Sweetheart and Casanova. The mum-of-two has also previously starred in Doctor Who's Christmas special The Next Doctor. She is married to Whitechapel actor Rupert Penry-Jones.

Siobhan Finneran - DS Johanna Griffin

Siobhan plays tough detective Johanna Griffin, who becomes embroiled in a stranger-than-fiction case from episode one. The actress is perhaps best known for her role as O'Brien in the period drama Downton Abbey from seasons one to three. She also starred as Clare in the hit BBC drama Happy Valley.

Hannah John-Kamen - The Stranger

Hannah has connections to her co-star Jennifer, after starring in the Spice Girls musical penned by the Ab Fab star, Viva Forever. Since then, the actress has gone on to have starring roles in Ant Man and the Wasp, Ready Player One and also appeared in Game of Thrones.

Shaun Dooley - Tripp

Shaun, 45, has previously starred alongside David Tennant on Broadchurch. He plays Tripp, a neighbour of Adam and Corrine who is a fellow teacher at the school. The dad-of-four has also previously starred in The Witcher, Doctor Who and BBC's The White Queen.

Jennifer Saunders - Heidi

Jennifer, 61, is taking on a serious role in The Stranger after a successful career as a comedy actress. The BAFTA-winning star is perhaps best known for her work with her comedy partner Dawn French in French and Saunders, as well as her starring role as Edina Monsoon in Absolutely Fabulous.

Kadiff Kirwan - DC Wesley Ross

Kadiff plays Johanna's young police partner, Wesley Ross. He is perhaps best known for starring in shows including Fleabag, Chewing Gum and Timewasters.

Anthony Head - Ed Price

Anthony plays Adam's estranged father Ed. The actor is best known for starring as Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as well as Uther Pendragon on BBC's Merlin. He also has a penchant for playing difficult fathers, as he also appeared as Will's dad in The Inbetweeners Movie.

Lily Loveless - Ingrid Prisby

Lily plays the Stranger's associate, Ingrid. The star is perhaps best known for her role as Naomi Campbell in Skins. She has also appeared in The Royals and The Musketeers.