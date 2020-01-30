Tan France talks future involvement with Netflix's Queer Eye How much longer will Tan France stay on Queer Eye? Find out what he had to say

Tan France has had an incredibly busy time at the moment. Not only is he due to star in the charity version of the Great British Bake Off, he has also launched a brand new Netflix show, Next in Fashion with Alexa Chung. With all of these new projects, we asked the talented TV presenter about his future on Queer Eye and don't worry, it's doesn't look like he's going anywhere in a hurry!

Tan opened up about his future on Queer Eye

Speaking about Next in Fashion and Queer Eye, he told HELLO!: "There is no priority! They are so, so different. But I hope to continue Queer Eye for a very very long time. I hope we get to make more of these. I will always make time for both of them, I love them both. They shoot at different times so that's not difficult. This only takes six weeks and Queer Eye takes five months."

Alexa joked: "We could make it five months! Then we could sunbathe in between!" Tan agreed, joking that his time filming the show in LA was spent entirely indoors. "My friends thought we were living it up," he explained. "And I was like, 'No! We're in a dark space. We don't see the sun.'" The star clearly had the support of his Queer Eye co-stars on his new venture, as Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness were both in the audience for the show's finale.

Tan has teamed up with Alexa Chung for their new show Next in Fashion

Tan said: "It was really weird the finale, because I'm in this very unique situation with just Alexa. You know when you're a kid and you're in a play or whatever, then you see your parents in the audience and it's like, 'Woah, my two worlds colliding!' It was so lovely that they turned out, so, so lovely. I wish the other boys could have been there we all work so crazily, and that day we were shooting the Taylor Swift video, so Karamo and Antoni were filming their scenes at that time so they couldn't be there."

