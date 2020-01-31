Everything you need to know about Netflix's The Stranger Have you started Netflix's The Stranger yet?

The Stranger has only been available on Netflix since Friday, but has already trended on Twitter and become one of Netflix's top ten most popular shows of the moment. Find out everything you need to know about the thriller adapted from the bestselling novel…

What is The Stranger about?

Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, The Stranger follows Adam Price, a happily married dad of two whose life is turned on its head when a stranger tells him a terrible secret about his wife, which catapults him into trouble. Unfortunately that's all we can tell you without spoiling even the first episode of the show!

Who is in The Stranger cast?

The show has an all-star cast, with Robin Hood and The Hobbit star Richard Armitage taking the lead as Adam. Richard is also well known for playing Lucas in Spooks, and Claude Becker in Ocean's 8. Happy Valley and Downton Abbey star Siobhan Finneran also stars, along with Ready Player One and Ant Man and the Wasp actress Hannah John-Kamen, who plays 'the Stranger'. Jennifer Saunders, Anthony Head and Dervla Kirwan also star.

What has the fan response been so far?

It sounds like the show is seriously gripping, as fans have lauded the series on Twitter. One person wrote: "#TheStranger is every bit as gripping as advertised. Great cast & I care about every single character. Haven’t been this excited about a new show in a long time." Another viewer added: "I'm done. I really hadn't planned this. But I couldn't stop. #TheStranger was bloody awesome. Those cliffhangers were lethal." A third person wrote: "I watched 5 episodes of #TheStranger now and it's just terrific and truly binge worthy, if I didn't have to work tomorrow I'd do exactly that... Excellent job everyone!"

Where to watch The Stranger

All eight episodes of The Stranger are currently available on Netflix so your binging pleasure. Need need convincing that the drama is worth your time? Watch the trailer here…