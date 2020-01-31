Tan France has opened up about whether a second season for his new show, Next in Fashion, is in the works. Chatting to HELLO! about the show, which sees talented fashion designers competing against one another for £250,000 which will kick start their design business, he admitted that he was "praying" to make more of the show.

He explained: "I always think about season two. If I've done the season, I better get a second. I'm praying that this is renewed, I love the show. It was some of the most fun I've had in a very long time." Alexa Chung, who presents the show with Tan, added that she would love to return to the series, saying: "I laughed every day! It was delightful." This was a return to television for Alexa, who explained: "I haven't done TV for years and years and years… They got in touch with me and similar to Tan I said, 'Oh that sounds excellent, yes please.'"

Speaking about why she took a break, she added: "I moved to America, and I've been there seven years and I was still working in fashion, but – I did TV more recently then ten years ago – my last thing was in America called Fuse News and I just felt like before then I really enjoyed interviewing bands but after a while, I just couldn't really do it anymore with the same passion and my life became more entrenched in the fashion industry. And I was invited to collaborate with a lot of brands and I was really enjoying that aspect of writing for Vogue and doing just other bits really. And then I started my fashion line. So that was really the focus and took a lot of my time, still does… I've been offered things but nothing that was compelling enough that I said yes, until this show came about because it seemed to dovetail my interests."

