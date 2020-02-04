Will Netflix's Stranger Things end after season four? 

Despite Stranger Things being one of Netflix's most popular TV shows, a recent report has revealed that the show will allegedly finish after season four, which is currently in preproduction. According to We Got This Covered, the fourth series might be extended beyond its usually run of eight episodes and split into two seasons, but it will be part of the same storyline. HELLO! has reached out to Netflix for comment.

According to the site, "the original plan was to make season four the last, [but] they’ve now decided to just extend the plot across an additional run. The second part, we’re told, may be marketed as season five, but it’ll essentially be the second half of season four". Mille Bobby Brown has recently revealed that filming for the new season is imminent. Answering a fan's question on Instagram, she said that filming will begin "early this year for sure," adding that she was "[very] excited".

Netflix has given fans a teaser trailer for the new series, which shows the popular series' famous title sequence before reading: "We're not in Hawkins anymore". Speaking about the upcoming show, the Chief Content Officer of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, said: "The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we're thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love. We can't wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down."

The creators of the show, the Duffer brothers, added: "We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show -- and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!"