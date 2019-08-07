Millie Bobby Brown wows with shock hair transformation Hair. Goals.

Millie Bobby Brown’s haircut chronicles deserve a Nobel prize. We’ve seen her rock a buzz cut, bouncy chin-length curls and most recently she hit our screens sporting a chocolatey bob that gave a whole new meaning to glossy beach waves. But her latest hair transformation really takes the biscuit. Behold, cascading mermaid hair Millie!

Millie debuted her new look on Instagram

The young starlet recently uploaded a picture of herself to Instagram, proudly showing off her brand new look. Is anyone else getting serious Victorian period vibes? You’re not alone. Because, no, her hair didn’t grow 24 inches overnight (if only there was a serum for that!).

Millie is currently filming her latest project, Enola Holmes, which is why she captioned the beautiful selfie "I love you Enola #Enola". This might be one of our favourite MBB looks yet, so much so that we’re tempted to pop down to Superdrug and get our hands on some extensions.

Many of Millie’s 28.8 million followers were quick to express their delight at her new look. One Instagram fan wrote: "I love your hair it’s beautiful", while another gushed: "You look like an angel."

She's known for her experimental hair styles

Enola Holmes has been tipped for a 2020 release and will bring Nancy Springer’s iconic book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries to the big screen, with Superman’s Henry Cavill taking up the role of Sherlock himself and Helena Bonham Carter set to portray Enola’s mother. Nancy’s books follow Sherlock and his little sister Enola as they embark on all manner of adventures, and we can’t wait to see what His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne does with the script.That’s not all that’s keeping Millie busy this summer. She was recently announced as the face of Pandora, and has partnered with the jewellery brand on a beautiful new collection of personalised pieces that celebrate self-expression.

The striking new campaign was shot by acclaimed photographer Cass Bird, and it seems Millie is just as excited about the collaboration as we are, saying: "I feel extremely honoured to be partnering with Pandora. I love Pandora because everyone can tell their own story, and each symbol can represent your individuality."

Is there anything this girl can’t do?

