Stranger Things 4 CONFIRMED with brand new trailer – watch here

Stranger Things 4 has finally been confirmed – and has a new trailer! The short clip shows the popular series' famous title sequence before reading: "We're not in Hawkins anymore". Speaking about the upcoming show, the Chief Content Officer of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, said: "The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we're thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love. We can't wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.

The Duffer Brothers will make season four

The creators of the show, the Duffer brothers, added: "We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show -- and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!" Fans were delighted with the announcement, with one writing: "SHUT UP WHAT," while another added: "Huh, definitely not freaking out...totally straight faced."

Spoiler alert for those who have seen season three! The new series will likely focus on whether Chief Hopper really is dead (we're inclined to believe he'll be back on our screens), how Eleven gets on moving with the rest of the Byers family while leaving her boyfriend, Mike, behind. Although the series has been confirmed, the release date is still to be confirmed, so stay tuned!

