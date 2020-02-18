7 standout moments you have to see from the BRITs What was your favourite moment from Tuesday's awards?

It was a seriously memorable night at the BRITs on Tuesday, but did you spot all of the highlights? From Harry Styles' moving tribute to Caroline Flack to Penny Lancaster and Sally Humphries' rockstar moment on the red carpet, here are just some of the things you might have missed...

WATCH: The BRITs 2020 red carpet arrivals

Harry Styles wore a black ribbon in honour of Caroline Flack

Former One Direction star Harry Styles took to the BRITs carpet in a purple jumper and shirt which he wore beneath a smart brown blazer. Known for his quirky style, the Watermelon Sugar singer accessorised with a pearl necklace, but perhaps most importantly, a single black ribbon that he wore out of respect for his former flame, Caroline Flack, who tragically passed away on Saturday.

WATCH: Harry Styles walks the BRITs red carpet

Penny Lancaster and Sally Humphries posed for a photo

The rockstar wives were out in force on the BRITs' red carpet, and at one point Penny Lancaster, who is married to rocker Rod Stewart, posed for a photo with Sally Humphries, who is married to Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood. It's safe to say the two beauties gave their husbands a run for their money…

Mabel's reveals her mum won two BRITs of her own – exactly 30 years ago

Mabel won the Best British Female category on Tuesday, and during her acceptance speech the Don't Call Me Up singer revealed that her mum had been awarded two BRITs of her own exactly thirty years ago. She told the audience: "I had the honour today of walking the red carpet today with my amazing mum. It's exactly 30 years today that she took home two of these and performed on this stage. So it’s a very special night." Mabel's mum is musician Neneh Cherry, who one an award for Best International Solo Artist and Best International Breakthrough.

WATCH: Mabel's acceptance speech

Paloma Faith made a joke about the underrepresentation of women in the music industry

Paloma Faith drew attention to the lack of women in the industry on Tuesday night. Before the nominees for the International Male Solo Artist were announced, Paloma quipped: "We're here to announce a very, very underrepresented group tonight, the men."

WATCH: Paloma Faith makes joke about the underrepresentation of women in the music industry

Lizzo, Jack Whitehall and Harry Styles had the most hilarious exchange

At one point in the evening, Jack Whitehall pulled up a chair next to Lizzo and had what might be the most hilarious exchange of the night. Firstly, Jack asked Lizzo how Britain as a nation can be less grumpy, and the superstar hilariously replied: "Just listen to Lizzo. Just buy my album." Next, the comedian asked Lizzo what she thought about Glastonbury – or more specifically, Somerset – prompting laughter from the musician, who didn't seem to know what Jack was talking about, and asked: "Wait, what'd you say?" Most hilariously of all, though, was when Lizzo tapped Harry Styles on the back and struck up a conversation with him. Harry, who was conveniently sat directly behind her, had performed with the Good As Hell singer recently, so the pair are clearly close, which prompted Jack to tell the former One Direction star: "Harold, back off."

WATCH: Jack Whitehall tells Harry Styles to "back off" at BRITs

Lewis Capaldi revealed Someone You Loved is about his late grandmother, not an ex

Lewis Capaldi won the Song of the Year award on Tuesday night, and during his acceptance speech, he confirmed that his world-famous song is actually about his grandmother, not a past girlfriend. Lewis told the audience: "Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend, who you can see every night on Love Island, butit's actually about my grandmother, who sadly passed away a few years ago."

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi revealed Someone You Loved is about his late gran, not an ex

Billie Eilish calls Mel C Sporty Spice

In what might have been the sweetest moment of the entire night, Billie Eilish called Mel C Sporty Spice when she took to the stage to accept her award for Best International Female, telling the former Spice Girl: "Thank you, Sporty!" as she handed Billie her award.

WATCH: Billie Eilish calls Mel C Sporty Spice

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.