BRITs pay moving tribute to late star Caroline Flack

The BRITs paid a moving tribute to the late TV presenter Caroline Flack during the ceremony on Tuesday with Jack Whitehall telling the audience: "Over the weekend we heard the horrible news that a member of the Brits family, Caroline Flack, had passed away. She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I am sure I speak for everyone here when I say we send our love to her friends and family."

WATCH: BRIT awards Jack Whitehall's tribute to Caroline Flack

The former Love Island host died aged 40 on Saturday, with her lawyer confirming her death as suicide. The tragic passing of the television presenter has sparked a wide and important conversation about mental health and the effects of bullying, trolling and negative publicity.

On Tuesday night, Love Island returned to television and opened with a beautiful tribute to Caroline. The show began with a view of the sea, as Iain Stirling, read a heartfelt message to his co-star, which emphasised the importance of being kind to each other. "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much-loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away," he began.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time. Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island, and her passion, work and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers. Like many of you, right now we are just trying to come to terms with what happened. My only hope is that we try and be kinder, always show love, and listen to one another. Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you, Caz."

MORE: How Caroline Flack is remembered for her kindness: celebrity friends share their untold stories

The nation was shocked by the news of Caroline's passing

MORE: Inquest into Caroline Flack's death to open this week after presenter's tragic death

Since her death, famous friends and colleagues of Caroline have been paying tribute to her on social media, remembering her laugh and fun-loving attitude to life – but also the small acts of kindness she did for others in need. Last December, Caroline reposted the quote: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind." A call for change and a reminder to #BeKind has since been advocated by her friends.

The inquest into the heartbreaking death of Caroline has been confirmed for Wednesday 19 February. The hearing will open at 10am at Poplar Coroner's Court in London, a representative of the court said. It's likely to be adjourned soon after for several weeks while the coroner gathers the post-mortem report, toxicology tests and other evidence.

Caroline stood down from her Love Island presenting duties after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December. She denied the charge. Her management company said she had been "under huge pressure" since then, and it criticised the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for refusing to drop the charge, even though Lewis said he did not want the case to go ahead. Bail conditions had stopped Caroline having any contact with her boyfriend ahead of her trial next month.

Social media is a brilliant way to connect people and create communities, but it also has a dark side. Join HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign to promote positivity on social media. A kind ethos underpins everything we do at HELLO! and we urge our community to think twice before you post. Find out more about the #HelloToKindness campaign.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.