Friends star Lisa Kudrow is set to star in upcoming TV show Feel Good, alongside Mae Martin and Fresh Meat actress Charlotte Ritchie. And while fans can't wait to see the Phoebe Buffay star appear in the series, those living in the UK were more than a little disappointed after she shared photos on Instagram of herself filming in Blackpool on Tuesday. "The fact you were in Blackpool and I didn't see you will forever make me sad," one wrote, while another added: "No way you were in Blackpool, I would loved to have met you." A third commented: "I can't believe you are in Blackpool!"

Friends star Lisa Kudrow was pictured in Blackpool

Feel Good is a comedy-drama that will tell the story of a recovering addict as she tries to take back control of her life. Mae takes on the lead role as a version of herself, having co-written the series and taken inspiration from her real-life experiences for the storyline. Charlotte, meanwhile, will play Mae's new girlfriend George, who helps add positivity into her life. Lisa will appear in the series as Mae's mum, Linda, who finds ways to influence her daughter's life, despite living in Canada. On the role, Lisa said: "I'm thrilled to be playing Linda but I first fell in love with Mae and the scripts she and Joe wrote. It's sweet and very funny and awkward and well observed."

Lisa with her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

While Lisa is busy in her new show, Friends fans are still hopeful that a reunion between the six original stars will happen in the new future. Over the past year there has been a lot of speculation, and most recently Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, teased that "big news is coming." Jennifer Aniston, meanwhile, who played Rachel Green, told The Ellen Show that she was "working on something" with the other cast members. She said: "We would love for there to be something. But we don't know what that something is, so we're just trying. We're working on something."

And while Friends will always have a special place in Lisa's heart, the actress admitted last year that she has never watched the show's reruns. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, she revealed: "I don’t know the last time [I watched the show]. I don't watch it if it's on. I might not like myself, so I'd rather not risk that." The star also added that the show's very first episode was the most memorable for her. "I think it's 25 years — like, to right now — since we finished the pilot and got picked up or something. Just how thrilling that was. We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games and wanting to be together all the time. It was fun."

