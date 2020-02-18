Stranger Things season four is currently being filmed - and one of the show's stars, Noah Schnapp, has revealed his reaction to the first four episodes. The actor, who plays the somewhat unlucky Will Byers in the hit Netflix show, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I look forward to this so much. It’s my favourite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It’s like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can’t wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."

WATCH: Stranger Things season four: From Russia with Love sneek peak

The star also addressed the much discussed topic among fans about Will's sexuality after an argument with Mike where Mike points out that he doesn't like girls. He explained: "There’s nothing set in stone. It’s kind of up to the audience, and I think the [show creators, the Duffer Brothers] did that on purpose. Some people perceive it as Will could be gay, asexual or whatever. Or, like how I see it, he was stuck in the Upside Down, and he was away for so long that all of his friends started growing up while he was in this other world. When he came back, everyone was all grown up, and he was still a little kid who still wanted to do little kid things like play D&D. He wasn’t ready to face this maturity and get into relationships."

READ: Stranger Things season 4 confirmed by Netflix – with a big twist!

Are you looking forward to season four?

A new trailer for the show recently delighted fans as it revealed that a character thought dead at the end of season for, Hopper, was alive after all and being held in Russia. In a press release, the show's creators, twins Matt and Ross Duffer, said: "We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway – and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything… Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime - pray for the American."

READ: Will Netflix's Stranger Things end after season four?