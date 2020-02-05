On Tuesday, to mark World Cancer Day, Millie Bobby Brown paid a touching tribute to her late friend, Olivia Hope LoRusso, who tragically passed away from the disease in 2017. The Stranger Things star took to Instagram to post a picture of them both embracing, and simply wrote: "World Cancer Day," with a star emoji. She also tagged the Olivia Hope Foundation charity's Instagram page. Millie had met Olivia before she passed away, and the pair became friends. Millie's beauty brand, Florence by Mills, supports the Olivia Hope Foundation, which works to help end childhood cancer, and was founded in honour of Olivia after her passing.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late friend Olivia Hope on World Cancer Day

Millie previously opened up about how Olivia's illness and death had shaped her as a person, as it taught her to be grateful for everything she had. Talking to Glamour in 2019, she said: "A few years ago, I met a young girl, her name was Olivia Hope LoRusso. She had been diagnosed with cancer and I got friends with her for a while. We then became best friends and we spoke every day. And then she sadly passed away. I'm best friends with her sisters, her twin sister, her family – we're very close. In my new beauty and skincare line called Florence by Mills, we have a dedicated 'in memory of' product about Olivia."

Millie's beauty brand, Florence by Mils, helps raise money for the Olivia Hope Foundation

The star continued: "I think that's probably one of the biggest things that shaped me as a person because it genuinely made me look around and be grateful for everything I have, and made me grateful for not only my family but life itself, being young and really embracing everything you've got in this current moment. And then also trying to help other people. So I think that was probably one of the biggest shape shifters for me."

Florence by Mills has a special Love Liv Eyeshadow Palette which has been created in honour of Olivia. The product description on the website reads: "Mills created this limited-edition palette in memory of her friend Liv, who passed away after a fight with paediatric cancer. This palette contains five wearable shadows in soft, creamy hues inspired by Liv. The velvety powder shadow blends easily and delivers high-pigment payoff perfect for everyday makeup play. We will donate $75,000 of the proceeds from the Love Liv Eyeshadow Palette to the Olivia Hope Foundation, which continues to support Liv's dream of finding a cure for childhood cancers."

