On Friday, fans of Netflix series Stranger Things got the answer to the biggest question about the end of last season – and it’s good news! Jim Hopper, the big-hearted local sheriff who adopted the supernaturally-talented waffle obsessive El, was presumed dead after the explosion that finished season three with a bang. But a new teaser trailer for season four has shown that he's alive – if not entirely well.

Stranger Things viewers weren't sure whether David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, would return

In the trailer, a camera pans across an arctic landscape, while wind whips across the snow. Ominous music plays and chanting can be heard. Guards are shown patrolling the area with machine guns as a line-up of men works hard, hammering nails into a railway line in the harsh weather, wrapped up in scarves and hats. The camera closes in on one of them as he takes off his woolly head covering to reveal himself to be Hopper, looking more emaciated than when we last saw him, but even more disgruntled.

In a press release, the show's creators, twins Matt and Ross Duffer, said: " We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway – and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything… Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime -- pray for the American. From Russia with love, The Duffer Brothers."

Netflix doesn't usually release viewing figures but Stranger Things is known to be one of the streaming service's biggest hits. What isn't yet known is whether the fourth season will be its last – or if Hopper will make it home to the U.S in one piece…

