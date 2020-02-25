Flesh and Blood: viewers already have a theory on the plot of new ITV drama The ITV drama is airing over four consecutive nights

Monday night saw the first episode of brand new ITV drama Flesh and Blood. The four-part programme, which is airing over four consecutive nights this week, has an all-star cast and a gripping storyline that seems to have got viewers predicting the outcome already. Many took to social media during and after the episode to share their theories on what happens, their verdict on who can be trusted, and who is in involved in the mysterious crime.

The first episode saw viewers introduced to Vivien, her three children and new partner, and her busybody neighbour Mary. Mary, played by Imelda Staunton, speaks to detectives in intervals during the episode on a mysterious incident, opening up a whodunit plot which will no doubt thread through each instalment of the drama. And it's this whodunit that many watchers at home are convinced they've already solved. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Whatever it was - Imelda did it! #FleshAndBlood." Another agreed, writing: "I'm putting it out there early...whoever is dead, Imelda Staunton, the nosy neighbour did it!" While another has a more complex theory: "Wait... Is the nosey next door neighbour Mark's ex-wife? And they are in it together?!"

Many on social media think Imelda Staunton's character Mary is involved

But others on social media are more convinced that Vivien's (Francesca Annis) new partner Mark (Stephen Rea) has something to do with the incident. One person tweeted: "[Mark]'s not really a doctor. Giving her drugs to make her feel she's ill and running out of time so he can marry her and get her money." And another echoed this notion, writing: "My theory is that the boyfriend is the husband of the woman her husband had an affair with before he died. #Hearditherefirst #FleshAndBlood."

Flesh and Blood is airing over four consecutive nights this week

However the drama unfolds, Flesh and Blood is gearing up to be a show that will have viewers hooked all week with its interwoven, gripping story. As well as the mysterious crime plot that threads throughout, the mini-series also centres on a family of three children coming to terms with their mother's new partner, who they're not sure of. Playing the three children alongside Francesca Annis and Stephen Rea is Russell Tovey as Jake, Claudie Blakley as Helen, and Lydia Leonard as Natalie.

Flesh and Blood continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV.

