Brand new drama Flesh and Blood is set to start on ITV on Monday. The programme, which will air across four consecutive nights, tells the story of three children and their difficult relationship with their mother's new partner, against the backdrop of a murder mystery in the town. With an all-star cast, intriguing plot, and BAFTA nominee Louise Hooper (Cheat, Cold Feet) directing, Flesh and Blood is looking like it's going to prove a hit with viewers. Before the first episode, find out all the details on the cast below.

WATCH: Flesh and Blood official trailer

Russell Tovey – Jake

Russell Tovey is taking on one of the lead roles in the show as Vivien's son, Jake. After losing his father just a year earlier, Jake is introduced to his mum's new partner, Mark, but is suspicious of him. Viewers will recognise Russell from many different shows such as the popular BBC drama Years and Years, Being Human and sitcom Him & Her. The Essex-born actor has also had roles in Gavin and Stacey, The Night Manager and Sherlock.

Claudie Blakley – Helen

Claudie Blakley is playing Helen, Jake's sister, who is also suspicious of their mum's new partner. Claudie is perhaps best known for playing Louise in ITV's Manhunt alongside Martin Clunes, but the actress has also had roles in many other shows including Grantchester, The Driver and New Tricks. Claudie has also had roles in films such as Pride and Prejudice and has appeared on stage in theatre productions of Chimerica and many Shakespeare adaptions.

MORE: David Tennant's son Ty reveals he would love role in Doctor Who

Lydia Leonard – Natalie

The third sibling of Jake and Helen is Natalie, played by Lydia Leonard. In addition to Flesh and Blood, Lydia's most recent work includes Last Christmas, alongside Emilia Clarke, and as Mariana Lawton in Gentleman Jack which also starred Suranne Jones. Like her Flesh and Blood co-star Claudie, Lydia has also appeared in many stage shows such as the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Wolf Hall, for which she received a Tony nomination.

MORE: Last Tango in Halifax season five premiere explained

Francesca Annis – Vivien

Playing Vivien, the mother of Natalie, Helen and Jake, is Francesca Annis. Francesca is an esteemed actress with over 50 years in the business. The London-born star is perhaps best known for her TV and film work, but she has also appeared on-stage as part of the RSC and the National Theatre. The six-time TV BAFTA nominee made her first major film appearance alongside Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra's handmaiden in the iconic 1963 picture. Since then, Francesca has gone on to star in a number of film and television shows such as: Roman Polanski's Macbeth, King of Thieves, Dalziel and Pascoe, Agatha Christie's Marple and many more.

Stephen Rea – Mark

Stephen Rea is taking on the role of Mark, Vivien's new partner who her children aren't wholly convinced by. The Irish born actor has been in the film and TV business for over 50 years, and is perhaps best known for his lead role in 1992 film The Crying Game, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award. Stephen has also appeared in films such as V for Vendetta, and TV programmes such as War & Peace, The Stranger and The Honourable Women, for which he won a BAFTA.

Imelda Staunton – Mary

Imelda Staunton will be playing Mary in Flesh and Blood. Mary is a neighbour of the family at the centre of the show, and is key to the detective's investigation into the murder. Imelda has been in many film and television programmes throughout her hugely successful career. She is perhaps best known for her roles in the Harry Potter franchise and the Downton Abbey film. The RADA-graduate is also well known for her theatre work and has performed as part of the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare companies. Imelda has been nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy Award, and four BAFTA's, one of which she won for her role in Vera Drake.

Who else is in the cast?

Many other actors are set to appear in the new ITV show such as: Sharon Small (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries), Lara Rossi (Robin Hood), Keir Charles (Love Actually) and Vincent Regan (Delicious).

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.