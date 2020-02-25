The Handmaid's Tale season four has been delayed - find out why The Mad Men actress has spoken about the delay filming the popular Channel 4 show

The Handmaid's Tale is one of television's most popular series, but the show's star Elisabeth Moss has recently revealed that season four has been delayed - and why. Chatting to Digital Spy about why the series won't air until late 2020, she explained: "Part of the reason why it’s taken a little bit longer, besides just timing, is that we are making it a bit of a bigger season this year. We’re really stretching the limits of our capabilities, production wise, and we’re on the move a lot."

Elisabeth opened up about the show's break

The star continued: "We’re not sitting in a studio between four walls very much, so it really is a bigger season and that’s taken a little [longer]. I've been in Toronto since mid-January prepping." Series three of the Channel 4 show ended on a major cliffhanger after Elisabeth's character, June, was shot after managing to help dozens of Gilead's children escape the cruel regime into Canada. Meanwhile, Serena Joy was arrested in Canada for crimes against humanity thanks to her treatment of June.

The Mad Men actress has previously opened up about how relevant she thinks the show is to modern issues, explaining: "When people say the show is hard to watch, I get my hackles up. If you can't face our show, then how are you going to face what's actually happening in the world? It's shockingly relevant. It's important to hold that mirror up to society and to ourselves to try to get people to face what's going on, before it's too late." She added to the Radio Times: "The tougher scenes are my favourites to work on. I'm an actor, so I don't want to sit around looking happy all the time. If I do that, I get bored. I'm not a dark person, but my favourite days involve the emotional material."