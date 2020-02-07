Death in Paradise fans give their verdict on Ralf Little's first episode as the new detective What did you think of Ralf's first episode?

Death in Paradise fans were introduced to a brand new detective on Thursday night. Detective Inspector Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, made his debut in the St. Marie police service, ready to take on the big cases on the Caribbean island. Although the BBC drama has introduced a number of different faces taking on the lead role throughout the years, fans were still quick to give their opinion on the new detective, after DI Jack Mooney, played by Ardal O'Hanlon, left the episode prior.

And it seems Ralf's entrance received a mixed response. Taking to social media to give their verdict on the new DI, many viewers were pleasantly surprised by Ralf's arrival. One person tweeted: "I didn't think I would get over Jack but love Neville already. He's a great addition and already makes everything funnier."

While another wrote: "He'll be just fine! So glad all the inspectors play it slightly differently. Love @RalfLittle so far." One fan even praised the detective, stating he was even better than Ardal's character, Jack Mooney: "Much better than Jack so far – didn't want to him at all. Quite Richard with a quirky Humphrey twist."

Despite the mostly positive response, there were a few that weren't immediately sold on the new character. "Sorry I'm not sure with Neville, he's no Jack I really miss Jack," wrote one viewer. While another echoed this, tweeting: "Not too sure, finding his character slightly annoying, why all the allergies, don't get it. Might watch next week. Miss Jack."

Ralf made his debut on Thursday after it was announced in October that he would be replacing Ardal on the show. At the time, Ralf, who is best known for his role in hit-sitcom The Royle Family, expressed his excitement on joining the BBC comedy-drama, stating: "How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true."

