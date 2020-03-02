ITV have apologised for an offensive Japanese flag shown on Saturday night's Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. In the show, Ant and Dec were both seen wearing karategis while sporting headbands with the Rising Sun flag – and viewers were quick to point out that it is a symbol of imperialist Japan when it occupied Korea and a part of China.

One person tweeted: "The show messed up and should have done their research. It's about what it represents, that's why there were complaints to the show," while another added: "Oh no. I like #SaturdayNightTakeaway, but really hope @itv/@antanddec apologise for this." ITV has spoken out about the mistake, with a spokesperson saying: "We apologise for any offence caused during the End of the Show Show by the costumes worn. This was clearly unintended and we have taken steps to re-edit that part of the episode for the Hub and for repeat broadcasts."

The pair wore the outfits during a performance from Anne Marie, who also apologised for her part in the show. Posting a statement on Twitter, she wrote: "I sincerely apologise to all those who were affected and hurt by my appearance last night on a UK TV. I want you to know I had nothing to do with the costumes on this sketch. Unfortunately, education on this part of the history wasn’t done and I am also hurt by the pain this signifies for so many people. Our team is talking to the TV station, working on taking down the footage, so that it does not cause any more pain."

Her fans were quick to accept her apology, with one writing: "I'm so glad you know about this now. love you," while another added: "Thank you for this, and we truly understand you. Love you."

