I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here sparks mass reaction with unexpected update on 2022 series The much-loved ITV reality show is heading back Down Under!

Good news, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here fans! The much-loved ITV reality show is set to return to its original home in the Australian jungle after temporarily relocating to the UK amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the exciting news on Thursday, Rosemary Newell, Director of Content at ITV, said in a statement: "We expect I'm a Celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate audience over 11 million."

Fans of the show were left absolutely thrilled by the news and wasted no time in expressing their excitement on social media. "This is brilliant!!! #ImACeleb," one fan wrote while another said: "The news we needed on a dreary day!"

Someone else added: "Yay thank god I mean I enjoyed wales but Australia is it's rightful home." A fourth tweeted: "I have loved the castle but it'll be nice to get it back to its roots, even just as a sign that things are starting to get back to a bit of pre-covid normality."

Are you looking forward to seeing the show return to the Australian outback?

The update comes after hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly hinted on The One Show last month that the I'm a Celebrity was potentially not be returning to North Wales this year. The past two series of the hugely popular reality show have taken place at Gwrych Castle after restrictions during the Covid-19 outbreak meant the cast and crew were not able to travel.

Asked about plans for this year's series, Ant said: "Well, the plan is the jungle, so if all things…" before Dec quipped: "Nothing against Wales!"

Ant continued: "We love Wales. But you know, Australia is I'm A Celeb's home and we'd like to get back there - and we can!" and Dec added: "That's what we're hoping, touch wood."

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller was crowned king of the castle in the 2021 series beating Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and Coronation Street's Simon Gregson who came second and third respectively.

