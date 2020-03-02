Peter Andre responds to reports he wouldn't let fans touch him because of Coronavirus The Mysterious Girl singer said that he hugged everyone at the event

Peter Andre has hilariously shut down reports that he refused to take selfies with his fans during a Q&A in Southampton due to coronavirus fears. The Mysterious Girl singer shared a screenshot of an article suggesting that attendees were told not to touch him during the event, and captioned the post: "Ok this must be a wind up because I hugged everyone I met. People were saying to me that they had been told not to touch me and that there were signs. I thought they were joking. Brilliant. I am now officially a diva without being a diva. On a serious note though don’t touch me."

Peter joked about the sign

Fans confirmed that they had taken snaps with him, with one commenting: "Um. We’ve hugged. Is that still ok?!" Peter replied: "You're screwed," with a laughing crying emoji. Another added: "That’s actually so funny. I mean on the bright side, if people were told that, obviously they think you’re worth the risk." A third person pointed out that it would have been fair enough if Peter told fans not to touch him, writing: "Why do people think they have the right to touch you anyway? And I think at this time you are right not to touch anyone as you have children to think about."

READ: Peter Andre reveals sweet birthday message he received from son Junior

A snap of Central Hall's sign has circulated on Twitter

A notice from Southampton's Central Hall has been making the rounds on Twitter, which reads: "Due to the recent cases of the coronavirus please do not have any physical contact with Peter Andre. Please DO NOT take any selfies with Peter Andre. Apologies for any inconvenience. Thank you." HELLO! has reached out to Southampton's Central Hall for more information.

READ: Peter Andre shares amazing throwback photo – and he looks just like son Junior