Who is Dancing on Ice star Perri Kiely's family? Sisters, parents and partner revealed The Britain's Got Talent star has kept the judges impressed

Perri Kiely is shaping up to be one of the star skaters on this year's Dancing on Ice, and it's safe to say his world-class dancing skills are coming in handy on the rink. On Sunday night, Perri's memorable Harry Potter-themed routine saw him score his first ten, and highest score of the series, and is one to watch as the final gets closer. The Diversity star's family have been cheering him on throughout his skating journey, and with their support, and the public's votes, he has made his way to the next round of the competition. Here's everything you need to know about the star's family...

Who are Perri Kiely's parents?

Perri's parents are Russ and Christine Kiely. Perri is very close to mum Christine, and occasionally shares snaps on social media of the pair enjoying sweet days out. One of their latest outings was a brunch in January!

Who are Perri Kiely's sisters?

Perri has two sisters, Star and Elvie, and often shares photos of them on social media, showing that they're a tight-knit family. Star has even posted photos on Instagram of herself on the Dancing on Ice set, proving to fans that she's been in the crowd cheering on her brother. Beneath one photo, Star added the caption: "Bro just bossed another week #DancingonIce."

To mark Star's 21st birthday in April, Perri, 24, uploaded a photo of himself and his sister enjoying lunch with the cheeky caption: "My little sister is 21! Happy Birthday, @starkiely this is such a special day… mainly because Avengers is released tomorrow!"

Like her big brother, Star is also a talented dancer, and has even performed in Perri's dance group Diversity, as revealed by Perri. Taking to Instagram in 2019, the Britain's Got Talent star shared a photo of himself and his little sister backstage at a dance show, adding the caption: "So much love for my little sister performing with us on the BGT final yesterday. Couldn't be prouder."

Who is Perri Kiely's partner?

The last time Perri was linked to someone was in 2018, when he was seen out and about with Love Island contestant Amber Davies. However, during an interview in 2019, Perri revealed that he had spent Valentine's Day alone at home with his two cats and beloved dog Barry, so the pair seemed to have cooled things off.

When he took part in 2017's Celebs Go Dating, Perri opened up about his approach to romance, and told viewers that the subject often made him uncomfortable. The talented dancer explained: "People don’t go for people like me. When Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent I was really young, and in people’s heads I’m trapped in that bubble."

