Tuesday night's episode of EastEnders will not air, the soap has announced. Instead, BBC One will televise live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round, a match between Chelsea and Liverpool. Fans were less than pleased upon hearing the news, and many took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

One fan tweeted: "I still don’t get it. Why can’t they just move the football to BBC Two instead of affecting EastEnders or vice versa?" Another added: "Seriously getting tired of EastEnders keep being taken off for football, when are people going to realise not everyone likes football," while a third hilariously quipped: "It's Tuesday morning. Youre just waking up when you check your phone to see what time EastEnders is on tonight. You realise it's not and you'll have to wait until Thursday for content even though you weren't fed the whole weekend. You, along with the entire population cries."

Soap fans will have to wait until 7.45pm on Thursday for their next EastEnders instalment, as there is more football scheduled for Wednesday. However, viewers can expect an hour-long episode to air on Friday, which means that they will be caught up on all the Albert Square drama before the end of the week.

One of the biggest Walford storylines of the moment involves Gray Atkins and Whitney Dean, with Gray being determined to get Whitney released from prison for the murder of Leo King. Needless to say, things aren’t going quite as planned.

Trouble is also brewing for Suki Panesar, whose behaviour has made Jean Slater grow suspicious. Suki has claimed that she has cancer, however, Jean isn't convinced. What's more, Sonia and Martin are looking slightly guilty as Bex Fowler's passport goes missing just before she's set to leave Walford for pastures new.

