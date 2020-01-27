Jessie Wallace has received a two-month suspension from EastEnders due to an "incident on set", according to reports. The Sun revealed that the actress, who has played Kat Slater in the hugely popular soap for nearly 20 years, has subsequently been written out of future episodes as a result. The BBC has yet to comment on the report, telling HELLO!: "We don't comment on artists contracts."

Jessie plays Kat Slater on EastEnders

According to a source, Jessie "got very verbal" while filming, adding: "She's been given two months to sort herself out and bosses hope she'll return in a better frame of mind." Fortunately, it is believed that the news won't interrupt that show's 35th anniversary special, which she has already filmed scenes for. This is the second time that the star has been suspended from the set. She previously took leave in 2004 after excess drinking and partying, and was offered counselling by the network. Jessie has maintained her social media silence following the two-month suspension.

It has been a turbulent time for the EastEnders cast, as Jessie's co-star Shona McGarty also recently confirmed that she had split from her fiancé, Ryan Harris, after they "grew apart". The actress, who plays Whitney Dean, told the Daily Star: "We just grew apart. Nothing bad happened, it was all very amicable. We were together for a long time, but it just wasn't meant to be. I think it's really important to have some time by yourself. As I've got older it's refreshing because I no longer care what people think of me any more. I'm definitely older and wiser." She concluded that right now, her main priorities are her career and having fun: "I feel great... and I'm in a good place. I'm certainly looking forward and not back. I just want to live my life, focus on work and have some fun."

