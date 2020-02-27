Tamzin Outhwaite has defended the age gap between herself and boyfriend Tom Child, who is 21 years her junior. The former EastEnders star, 49, has been dating actor Tom, 28, for two years, and admitted the only opinions she is interested in about her relationship, are those of her two daughters, Florence, 11, and Marnie, seven. Luckily, Tamzin's children are huge fans of their mum's boyfriend. "I tell you what it is, when you get to this age, you stop caring what people think," she told ITV's Lorraine on Thursday. "I think that’s a really important place to get to, because now the only opinions that matter are my two girls and if they adore him, which they do… that’s all I need."

Speaking to host Lorraine Kelly, who admitted she has met "lovely" Tom before, Tamzin added about their romance: "It does work. It’s about energy and about connection, I think. It doesn’t matter how much you fight it - there’s 20 years between us. He just must never shave the beard off because that would be horrific for me!"

Tamzin Outhwaite is thrilled her boyfriend Tom Child has bonded with her daughters

READ: Tamzin Outhwaite shares post about being 'brutally broken' ahead of ex's wedding

Tamzin certainly appears to have moved on from her marriage to former co-star Tom Ellis, whom she shares her two daughters with. The former couple were married for eight years before divorcing in 2014 after Tom admitted committing adultery. He has since remarried, tying the knot with screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer in June 2019.

Tamzin Outhwaite and Tom Child have been dating for two years

MORE: Lucifer star Tom Ellis makes first red carpet appearance with new wife

Shortly after he shared the first photo from his woodland ceremony, Tamzin shared a picture of a poignant quote from Yves Saint-Laurent with her followers. "The most beautiful clothes that can dress a woman are the arms of the man she loves," the message read. In the caption, the mum-of-two tagged her boyfriend and wrote in the caption: "Goodnight my friends." She also added: "There is nothing cryptic about this post or any other."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.