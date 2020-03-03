Gwyneth Paltrow has called her 2001 film Shallow Hal a "disaster". Appearing in a video for Netflix alongside her assistant Kevin Keating, the award-winning actress revealed that her role in the film was her "least favourite". In the video, titled The BBF Test, Kevin was asked to test his knowledge of Gwyneth, and when asked what Gwyneth's "least favourite performance" was, he answered: "Least favourite performance, I would say would be Shallow Hal." Gwyneth, 47, nods and makes an awkward face before Kevin joked: "I’m not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn’t me." The doting mum responds by saying: "That was before your time. See what happened? Disaster."

The year the film was released, Gwyneth told W magazine that she felt "humiliated" during filming, telling the magazine: "The first day I tried [the fat suit] on, I was in the Tribeca Grand [hotel in New York City] and I walked through the lobby. It was so sad; it was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese." The mother-of-two added: "The clothes they make for women that are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive."

Gwyneth has many A-list friends

In happier news, on Monday, Gwyneth shared a very rare photo of her son Moses as she paid a gushing tribute to her ex-husband Chris Martin.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow gives rare insight into relationship with daughter Apple – and it might surprise you

Gwyneth's sweet post

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photo of son Moses in sweet tribute to ex-husband Chris Martin

The Avengers actress celebrated the Coldplay singer's 43rd birthday by posting a sweet family throwback snap of the trio enjoying some time on the slopes. While Moses' face is partially obscured by goggles and a helmet, the family resemblance is clear to see. Captioning the image, Gwyneth wrote: "Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and apple, too). We (heart emoji) you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.