Gwyneth Paltrow shared a very rare photo of her son Moses on Monday as she paid a gushing tribute to her ex-husband Chris Martin. The Avengers actress celebrated the Coldplay singer's 43rd birthday by posting a sweet family throwback snap of the trio enjoying some time on the slopes. While Moses' face is partially obscured by goggles and a helmet, the family resemblance is clear to see. Captioning the image, Gwyneth wrote: "Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and apple, too). We (heart emoji) you."

Despite their separation, Gwyneth and Chris have remained great friends after they famously "consciously uncoupled" in 2014. Fans of the actress were clearly thrilled to see that their friendship is still going strong. One commented on the photo: "Omg I love this family so much, happy bday Chris," while another said: "This makes me smile. Respect." And a third added: "Loveliest family."

Chris Martin celebrated his birthday one day after Gwyneth Paltrow's new husband Brad Falchuk

The former couple are also parents to daughter Apple, 15. While Moses and Apple are mainly kept out of the spotlight, they occasionally appear in photographs on their parents' social media accounts. When Moses turned 13 last April, Gwyneth paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram, sharing a photo of him skiing along with the message: "Happy birthday my #mosesmartin I simply cannot believe you are THIRTEEN. I am so proud of the man you already are. You steal my heart every day."

Gwyneth Paltrow shares two children with Chris Martin

And in February, the Goop founder gave a rare insight into her relationship with her firstborn, admitting that even though to many she's a Hollywood star, to Apple, she's just an embarrassing mum! Talking to John Legend – who was filling in for Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen, Gwyneth told the musician: "I mean my daughter finds me mortifying. Because, like, if I do anything in public past, like, not talking and standing still, she's like, 'Oh my god. Stop. Stop.' She'll be 16 in May. So if I like dance, she turns red."

