Gwyneth Paltrow has been spending lockdown with her two teenage children – and it sounds like Apple is ruling the household! The Hollywood star made the admission on social media this week after sharing a picture of a note that had been written by her daughter, which was an interpretation of her mum's to-do list. It read: "Make more vagina eggs and candles," referencing Gwyneth's famous Goop products. In the comments, one of her followers wrote: "She's a flipping genius and she needs to be in charge," to which the mother-of-two replied: "Oh, she is!" Other fans also reacted to the funny note, with another writing: "Haha this is hilarious," while a third added: "She's keeping it real for you."

The Shallow Hal actress shares Apple, 15, and son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin. The pair have remained on good terms since their divorce, and live nearby each other. Last week, Moses celebrated his 14th birthday during the lockdown, and was pictured out on a walk with his dad, having spent the morning at home with Gwyneth. To make the day extra special, Moses' friends turned up in their cars on his driveway to surprise him, celebrating his big day while still maintaining their distance. Gwyneth has been regularly updating her fans on her time in quarantine.

The Hollywood star with her lookalike daughter

The actress is also self-isolating with her husband, Brad Falchuk. The celebrity couple have been married since 2018, but only moved in with each other last year. Gwyneth had told the Sunday Times that beforehand, they would spend about half the week under the same roof. "All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she said. The 47-year-old later gave an update on their living situation to InStyle, revealing: "Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody in the family take it in and let the dust settle."

While at home self-isolating, Gwyneth has been enjoying spending time in the kitchen and has been sharing a lot of cooking videos on Instagram. Earlier in the week, the star cooked up a feast with some help from Moses, which included dumplings and homemade dipping sauces, fresh salads and teriyaki chicken. She has also been sharing simple recipes online to help inspire fans, including a three-ingredient potato cake.

