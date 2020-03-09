Fans were shocked while watching Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway after Ant McPartlin appeared to have seriously damaged an expensive camera during the live episode. Ant and Dec had been using the cameras to film the audiences from their point of view before Ant threw his camera to one of the crew members, Alan. Unfortunately he missed it and the camera fell to the crowd, leaving the presenters (and the audience) shocked.

WATCH: Ant breaks camera on Saturday Night Takeaway

Taking to Twitter to discuss the moment, one viewer wrote: "This made my photographer heart and soul HURT. Why would you throw that?!" Another added: "I can't believe Ant threw that camera like he was throwing a football back to someone and Dec's scream is the funniest thing." A third person wrote: "The beauty of live TV. Dec's scream suggests that wasn't planned."

The official Twitter account then joked about the incident. Sharing a clip of the faux par, they wrote: "We are NEVER, EVER letting the boys loose with the cameras again!" They then added: "Sorry but can we all just take a sec to appreciate Dec's scream in this video?"

MORE: Ant and Dec reveal they almost split up after Ant's drink-driving charge

Ant accidentally broke the camera

Fans have been loving the new series of the popular show, particularly since Ant and Dec are back together on our screens. The show hosts recently opened up about their journey to Saturday night television after starting out their presenting careers on SM:TV Live. Dec said: "We always had one eye on doing Saturday night TV even when we were back doing mornings. That’s where we wanted to go to get a bigger audience."

READ: What is Declan Donnelly's net worth? Saturday Night Takeaway host's fortune revealed

Ant added: "I remember Phillip Schofield saying to us, just before we started SMTV: Live… 'It will be the best fun you will ever have on telly'. You know what the innocence and freedom we got on that show you don't get anywhere else. We could just mess about. It was all before social media, everyone was watching TV and the viewing figures were off the charts for a children's TV show. Everyone was talking about it. It was such fun."