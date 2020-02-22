Ant and Dec reveal they almost split up after Ant's drink-driving charge

Ant and Dec are returning to Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway for the first time since 2018, and we're so excited for the show's return! The duo took a break from the series in 2019 while Ant took time off work to undergo treatment for alcohol addiction after he was charged with drink driving. We're glad that the pair are back on top, particularly when they previously revealed that they almost split up after Ant was arrested. Speaking to the Guardian, Dec, 43, said that his best friend's offence was "indefensible" and that when he heard about it, he was both angry with Ant and upset for him. Dec said he had thought about splitting from Ant, but that ultimately, he wanted his telly double to be healthy and happy and for their relationship to be back on track.

Ant and Dec opened up about their friendship

Ant revealed that the best friends started to reassess their career and relationship. "For the first time in many years, all we talked about were deep things like how we felt, and what the future held, and where we were, and all the chaos that has come along, especially for me," said Ant.

The pair have vowed to never split up

The presenter was involved in a road accident in Richmond in March 2018. After failing a breathalyser test, he was arrested and charged with drink-driving. Ant immediately cancelled his presenting duties and took the rest of the year off to recover and go back to rehab. Despite the pair's revelation, Ant and Dec, who have worked with each other for 30 years, have previously vowed to never split up. In their joint autobiography, Ooh! What A Lovely Pair, they wrote: "Neither one of us would ever be on our own out there. We made an agreement – whatever happened, we'd be mates forever, and neither one of us would ever be on our own out there. If it all ended tomorrow, we'd still speak every day, we'd still see each other all the time and we'd still be best mates. And that's something we're both very proud of."

