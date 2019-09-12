Ant and Dec reveal how YOU can be a part of the Saturday Night Takeaway - find out more Do you want to apply to be on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Ant and Dec have tweeted about their very first meeting for the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway, which will air in early 2020. The series will be the first in two years after the pair took a break this year, and they tweeted a snap of themselves coming up with new ideas in the writer's room. The caption read: "First meeting for Saturday Night Takeaway 2020…exciting times! If you want to be part of it details [below]. Come on, you know you want to!"

Ant and Dec shared a snap of the writer's room

They shared a poster with all of the information on how to nominate a friend or family member to be surprised on the show, which read: "Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back and we want to hear from YOU! Do you want to nominate yourself, a friend or family member to be part of the biggest show on telly? Do you know someone that would love a surprise on live tv? Applications for the 2020 series are now open!"

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

According to the application, which can be found here, the last chance to apply to appear on the show is Friday 3 April 2020, and the casting period will take place from now to April 2020. Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "OMG I really can't wait to have my favourite show back on telly with my favourite duo ever!!! I’m now really really REALLY EXCITED," while another added: "So excited to see the boys back together on the only show in the world that says, 'Don't just watch the adverts, WIN THEM!'"

The pair took a break from the show this year following Ant's treatment for alcohol addiction after causing a car crash while drink driving back in April 2018. Speaking about his friendship with Dec following the incident, Ant previously told The Sun: "He's angry, of course he's angry. But it's justified and I understood it. Underneath all of that is love and still is love. And that's what we talked about more than anything." He added: "I saw Dec the day after the crash and we didn't even speak work. It wasn't about that. It was about, 'How are you?' I said: 'I'm not right.' You know, mentally I wasn't in a good place."