Olly Murs has surprised fans by opening up about his twin brother, Ben. The singer rarely speaks about his sibling, who he hasn't spoken to after a decade-long falling out. After addressing his relationship with Ben on The Voice back in January, he opened up about the loving reaction he received on Twitter, telling The Daily Record: "It was probably the one time I've been on to Twitter and it was actually nice. There was some positive stuff being written on there. The support was overwhelming if I'm honest."

Olly and his brother Ben haven't spoken in ten years

He continued: "Throughout the last ten years with my brother I've shown that emotion to myself but not to other people, so hopefully it was a positive thing. A lot of people were reaching out to me that have had relatives that they don't speak to anymore, brothers or sisters or family members, and they said, 'I'm in the same position and seeing you tonight has made me realise I need to make a change'. I still want to make that change with my brother."

The 35-year-old originally teared up after twins performed on The Voice, and explained at the time: "[Ben and I] haven't spoken for 10 years. We had a big argument. I was on The X Factor, and I couldn't make his wedding because I was on the show, it was a long story. I feel like the next time I am going to see him is going to be at the worst place to see someone. It will be at someone's [funeral] that we lose in the family. I don't want that to be the case."

He emotionally continued: "It's a shame, more so for my mum. You bring two people into the world. I do miss having my twin with me... we had this bond as a twin, it was something I was proud about and I still am. I'm a twin, quite a proud thing and that brings back memories. When we were kids we used to sing together all the time, we could have been singers together."

