What is The Voice judge Olly Murs' net worth? Everything you need to know about the former X Factor finalist

Olly Murs shot to fame in 2009 when he came in second place on The X Factor – the year that Joe McElderry won the popular talent contest. Following a number one debut single, Please Don't Let Me Go, Olly's profile has sky-rocketed. The star has since released six albums, with the latest – You Know I Know You – hitting the shelves in November 2018. As well a singing, Olly has made a career for himself as a presenter and judge. In 2012, Olly and Caroline Flack began presenting The Xtra Factor, and in 2015 the pair hosted the twelve series of The X Factor. In 2018, Olly was named as the new voice coach on The Voice, and is returning for the 2019 series, starting on Saturday night.

Olly Murs is one of the voice coaches on The Voice UK

What is Olly Murs' net worth?

Olly Murs is estimated to be worth £4.6million - $5million – according to Celebrity Net Worth. Olly has earnt his fortunes from his six successful albums, presenting roles and TV appearances. Olly's first album following his The X Factor success was titled Olly Murs, and entered the UK Album Chart at number two. It the first week, it had the biggest album sales for a debut album that year, with over 108,000 copies sold. In November, Olly released his sixth album, You Know I Know You. The first single from it, Moves, featured guest vocals from Snoop Dogg.

Olly Murs on The Voice UK

In 2017, it was announced that Olly would be joining the judging panel on the upcoming 2018 series of The Voice UK. The singer replaced Gavin Rossdale, who was rumoured to have lost his position as a coach. Speaking of his new venture at the time, Olly revealed: "I'm absolutely buzzing about being a coach on The Voice UK and can't wait to sit in the big red chair alongside will, Jennifer and Tom. I'm excited to mentor new artists and without doubt, I'm in it to WIN!" Olly's new position caused a lot of interest as he was joining the rival show to The X Factor – the very programme that made him famous.

When he first announced his role, fans were interested to know what Simon Cowell thought of the news. Olly told HELLO! at the time that he hadn’t heard from Simon since he got his position, but that he was still on good terms with him. He said: "I haven’t heard from Simon… Like I’ve said before, Simon knows where I am, he’s got my telephone number, he knows how to reach me so if he wants to call me we can have a chat but he probably won’t, sorry!" The You Don't Know Love singer confirmed that they had since touched base, adding: "But you know, I saw Simon at the ITV gala recently and [he said] 'Oh Olly good to see you, yes!’ and that was it so I was like, 'Okay, cool.' But he’s going to watch the show, hello?! He ain’t going to be happy!'"

Olly shot to fame on The X Factor

Olly Murs' twin and family life

Olly was born in Witham, Essex, in May 1984, to parents Vicky-Lynn and Pete Murs. Olly has a twin brother called Ben, and a sister called Fay. Prior to his singing career, Olly played football for Isthmian Division One North side Witham Town semi-professionally between 2006 and 2008. However, while he showed great promise, he was forced to give up his career following an injury. Olly's other jobs prior to The X Factor included a role as a recruitment consultant. He also appeared as a contestant on Deal or No Deal in 2007, coming away with £10.

Is Olly Murs single?

Olly is currently single and has been linked to a number of high-profile women in recent years, following his shock split from long-term girlfriend Francesca Thomas in 2015. The singer had been dating for Francesca for three years, and told The Daily Mail at the time of his separation: "You get to the point in a relationship where you have to decide what that next commitment stage is. We are both quite career-driven, so..." Since then, Olly has been rumoured to have dated Caroline Flack and more recently, Melanie Sykes. In November 2017, it was reported that the pair had been secretly dating for the past year, having bonded over their mutual love of fitness. Neither Olly or Mel have spoken out about this since, and are thought to have ended their relationship.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.