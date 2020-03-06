Olly Murs has delighted his fans once again after sharing the cutest "couple goals" Instagram post with his girlfriend Amelia Tank. The picture shows the pair pulling faces at the camera - much to everyone's delight! "We ain't normal," he joked in the caption. It comes shortly after the lovebirds returned from a health retreat - the Voice UK judge shared sweet photos of the couple spending some quality time together.

Fans quickly rushed to comment underneath his latest post, with one agreeing: "Hahaha normal is boring! Love this." Another wrote: "You've finally found someone who can make the same faces as you." A third post read: "Love seeing you happy and Amelia is beautiful." One other follower remarked: "Life's too short to be normal. Enjoy while you can, two very lovely soul's 100% suited."

MORE: Olly Murs kisses girlfriend Amelia Tank as he thanks her for support

WATCH: Olly Murs on his royal man crush

During the trip, Olly underwent a massive lifestyle overhaul - amping up his exercise regime and eating a more healthy diet. Earlier this week, the singer - who confirmed his romance at the start of the year - revealed how his bodybuilder girlfriend became his unofficial personal trainer and wrote him a nutrition plan. "Well she's not a personal trainer but she's done bikini competitions in the past and she does train a lot, but she is actually my personal trainer. In more ways than one," he told Heart Breakfast hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.

READ: Who is Olly Murs' girlfriend? Meet bodybuilding champion Amelia Tank

"She's brilliant and she's been absolutely fantastic," he added. "She just gave me that extra little bit of encouragement and she says, 'it's not up to me to do it, you've got to be able to do it yourself. You've got to get up to do it every day.' So I was like, 'okay I will.' So she did this little nutritional plan for me and I just went out and did it and I loved it. And I still love it now." It's clear how much Amelia has helped the former X Factor star. The 27-year-old is a city worker and bodybuilder from Plymouth. She trains twice a day, three times a week, including weight lifting and high-intensity training.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.