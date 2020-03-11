Reverend Richard Coles reveals he had to give away dogs following the death of partner David The Strictly Come Dancing star said saying goodbye to them was horrible

Reverend Richard Coles has revealed that he sadly had to give away three of his five dogs following the death of his partner, Reverend David Coles, back in December. Speaking to The Guardian, the former Strictly star admitted that there were too many for him to take care of on his own and so had to find them loving new homes.

While keeping dachshunds nine-year-old Pongo and 11-year-old Daisy, he rehomed his three other pet dachshunds, General Custer, Horatio and Audrey, with David's mother, his brother, and his dentist. Speaking about saying goodbye to the pups, he said: "They went to good homes, but it was so hard. Seeing them go, with their little dog faces, was just horrible."

Richard opened up about rehoming three of his dogs

He opened up about his beloved partner, who died aged 42, saying: "From the minute we met – boom! I never for a minute thought – no matter what happened – we would ever part." He added: "Christianity doesn’t get you out of death. It just says there’s something beyond it. But it doesn’t get you out of loss or grief, or bereavement. It doesn’t spare you any of that. On the contrary, I think it probably intensifies it… But I am a Christian and I don’t think this is all there is. Everything that was good about me and David, that’s not finished. Nothing in that has flickered or faded at all."

READ: Strictly star Reverend Richard Coles reveals police are helping him tackle trolls following partner's death

He rehomed three dogs to David's mother, brother and his dentist

Richard previously tweeted that the police were involved after he received abusive letters following David's death, writing: "99.99999% loveliness from people and then a small but lively correspondence from Christians who wish me to know that D is in hell and I will follow. It’s like the Khmer Rouge suddenly popping up in a stream of condolence. A letter, courageously unsigned, begins: 'Dear Mr Coles, I can't begin to tell you how happy I am to hear of the death of your partner.'" He later updated his followers, writing: "Police called this evening, sympathetic and professional, and my hateful correspondence is now evidence. Thank you @NorthantsPolice."

READ: Reverend Richard Coles opens up about dealing with grief after losing partner David