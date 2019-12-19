Reverend Richard Coles has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has been trolled following the death of his partner, Reverend David Coles, who passed away earlier this month. He wrote: "99.99999% loveliness from people and then a small but lively correspondence from Christians who wish me to know that D is in hell and I will follow. It's like the Khmer Rouge suddenly popping up in a stream of condolence."

Richard announced David's death on Tuesday

He added: "A letter, courageously unsigned, begins: 'Dear Mr Coles, I can’t begin to tell you how happy I am to hear of the death of your partner...' The horrible letters: they don't touch me. I am right now an expert in pain, the real kind, and these are paper darts among the incoming, and just leave me mildly curious about the state of mind of the writer."

READ: Strictly star Rev Richard Coles announces heartbreaking death of partner David

99.99999% loveliness from people and then a small but lively correspondence from Christians who wish me to know that D is in hell and I will follow. It’s like the Khmer Rouge suddenly popping up in a stream of condolence. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) December 19, 2019

Fans were quick to express their shock at the news, with one writing: "My mum died the same day as your husband, after a long, cruel illness. Can’t imagine how I would feel if people were saying stuff like that about my mum at this time. Certainly not as gracefully as you. Sorry for your loss, remember the good times and that you are loved by many." Another person added: "They do it to feel better about their own sad lives. Pathetic. Wishing you much warmth." Tim Minchin also reached out to the former Strictly star, writing: "So pathetic I can’t even be bothered searching for the yawn emoji." Richard announced the sad news of David's passing on Tuesday, writing: "I'’m very sorry to say that @RevDavidColes has died. He had been ill for a while. Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at @KettGeneral . Funeral details to follow. 'The Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended.'"